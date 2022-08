A house in Trail’s Sunningdale neighbourhood suffered extensive damage after a garage fire spread.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue says it was called at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday to the 500 block of Portia Crescent.

They say a quick response allowed them to contain the blaze to the garage and the vehicle inside, but there was extensive heat and smoke damage to the house. The fire was under control 23 minutes after firefighters arrived.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.