A Salmo man is accused of breaking into a home in Columbia Gardens and helping himself to food and a pair of white women’s socks.

Trail RCMP say they responded last week to a reported break-in in the 9000 block of Station Road and arrived to find the 55-year-old suspect.

He was taken into custody without incident, still sporting his new socks, and later released on conditions. He was also wanted on a warrant in Salmo.

RCMP are recommending a charge of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence against him.

- Advertisement -

“We would like to thank the witnesses who reported the incident to the RCMP after they noticed lights in the house when they knew the owner was not at home,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

Man with ankle bracelet makes a break for it

Perhaps he was getting cabin fever.

RCMP say they received a report from a monitoring company last week that a 33-year-old Trail man had violated his court conditions to stay in his home on Green Avenue 24 hours a day.

His ankle bracelet triggered an alarm when he left the premises and the monitoring company was able to tell police where he was.

Police caught up with him the next morning on Wildwood Road in Salmo where he was taken into custody. He’s bene charged with failing to comply with a court order and will remain in custody pending a court appearance on Monday.

Motorcyclist hits deer

Police say a motorcyclist suffered relatively minor injuries after striking a deer on Highway 3B last week near Rossland.

The 38-year-old from Penticton and the deer both ended up in the ditch on the side of the road. A friend took the biker to hospital for assessment.