The Village of Salmo is welcoming a new chief administrative officer.

Anne Williams, who was welcomed to the position back in 2018, is retiring after serving four years as CAO of Salmo.

The new CAO, James Heth, comes from the Lower Mainland where he was the assistant treasurer for the University of British Columbia. He holds a masters degree from Dalhousie University in public administration.

Heath has a wide range of professional experience to complement his education, including a legal career encompassing vast leadership and management abilities that make him the perfect candidate for the CAO role, Mayor Diana Lockwood said.

As a member of the Nakusp-based Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association since 2019, Heth is well recognized by his former employer and associates, Lockwood added

Heth started his new role Monday.