Man missing following Shambhala Music Fest

By My Kootenay Now Staff
Harsha Paladugu, 30, has not been seen since July 27. (Photo submitted by Salmo RCMP)
Salmo RCMP want your help finding a missing man who hasn’t been seen or heard since he attended the Shambhala Music Festival.

Police say Harsha Paladugu, 30, was supposed to visit a friend in Toronto after the event but hasn’t arrived. Investigators have determined that he flew from California to Vancouver on July 20 and stayed with a friend, then left the next morning to attend Shambhala through a ride share.

There was a report that he was seen on July 27 sitting at the junction of Highways 3 and 6 beside a suitcase. The suitcase, which has been turned over to police, has been determined to belong to Paladugu.

Police say there were also reports of a man running through yards in Salmo that evening. They believe it was Paladugu, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

He’s five-foot-ten, 200 pounds, with black hair.

If you have any information about where he might be, you’re asked to contact the Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.

