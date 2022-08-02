- Advertisement -

Salmo RCMP want your help finding a missing man who hasn’t been seen or heard since he attended the Shambhala Music Festival.



Police say Harsha Paladugu, 30, was supposed to visit a friend in Toronto after the event but hasn’t arrived. Investigators have determined that he flew from California to Vancouver on July 20 and stayed with a friend, then left the next morning to attend Shambhala through a ride share.

There was a report that he was seen on July 27 sitting at the junction of Highways 3 and 6 beside a suitcase. The suitcase, which has been turned over to police, has been determined to belong to Paladugu.

Police say there were also reports of a man running through yards in Salmo that evening. They believe it was Paladugu, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

He’s five-foot-ten, 200 pounds, with black hair.

If you have any information about where he might be, you’re asked to contact the Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.