While cases still remain low in B.C., the province is making Monkeypox vaccines available for British Columbians.

As of July 27, there were 61 cases of monkeypox in British Columbia.

Provincial officials say three cases are in Fraser Health, 54 in Vancouver Coastal Health and four in Island Health.

No cases have been reported in Interior Health or Northern Health.

The virus does not spread easily from person to person. Government officials said all local transmission has involved prolonged skin-to-skin contact.

the Smallpox vaccine is effective against Monkeypox.

The province has received 14,480 doses of vaccine for outbreak control. Vaccines are ordered weekly and all doses are distributed to health authorities for administration.

As of July 25, 7,200 doses were administrated to high-risk people.

Provincial officials say local public health authorities are identifying contacts or any other high-risk group that are eligible and can benefit from the vaccine.

Vaccines are being prioritized for the Lower Mainland where most cases are occurring.