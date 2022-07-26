- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP say a man who died after being pulled from a pool of water along the banks of the Columbia River had probably used illicit drugs.

Police say a woman discovered the 56-year-old city man last Friday evening face down and unresponsive near Groutage Avenue. She and another man got him out of the water and performed CPR on him until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

However, despite their “valiant effort,” the man could not be revived. Police say they don’t suspect foul play, but believe the man may have been under the influence of drugs. They’ve referred the matter to the BC Coroners Service.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich thanked the pair of residents, firefighters, and paramedics “for doing everything possible to try to save the man’s life. It was a heroic effort by all.”