- Advertisement -

A woman who got lost up the side of a mountain just outside Ross Spur spent a chilly few hours outdoors before being rescued.

South Columbia Search and Rescue says it was called about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The woman’s car broke down and she tried to walk to get cell coverage to call for help.

After making her way through the forest, she was able to call 911. However, she was disoriented and lost.

Search and rescue responded with 11 members and says it found her at about 12:50 a.m. this morning. They say she was a bit cold and not prepared for the drop in temperature, but otherwise okay.

It was the second call-out this week for the organization, which earlier responded to an ATV crash near Ymir.