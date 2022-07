- Advertisement -

Families across Canada are getting a helping hand dealing with the rising cost of living.

Ottawa is increasing the Canada Child Benefit this year up to $6,997 for families with children under the age of six and $5,903 for children aged six through 17.

The amount received is based on a family’s net income reported on its tax return the previous year.

The benefit is meant to support low to middle-income families and is tax-free.