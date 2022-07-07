- Advertisement -

A 28-year-old Krestova man has been arrested following a lengthy armed standoff with police.

Nelson RCMP say they were called at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a drunk man who had fired a gun outside his home and was threatening to hurt himself.

They say the man tried to drive away but crashed and then ran into the woods, taking the gun with him.

Police set up a containment area and took him into custody without incident after a “lengthy” stand off.

“When firearms are involved, the element of danger is elevated,” Cpl. Derek Pitt said in a news release. “We are thankful that no one was injured.”

Police say the man was taken to hospital for medical assessment and is expected to appear in court in October.