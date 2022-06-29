- Advertisement -

Ukrainian citizens coming to B.C. under the federal Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program will be eligible to apply for hardship assistance.

Provincial officials say eligibility is based on the need and can be as much as $935 per month for a single person, $1,770 for a family of four and as much as $1,358.50 per month for a person with a disability.

“British Columbia is helping Ukrainians arriving in our province who are fleeing the invasion of their homeland,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction in a release.

“We expect thousands of displaced Ukrainians to arrive over the next few months, and the changes announced today will help us address their critical needs as they adjust to their new surroundings.”



“This assistance will also relieve some of the pressure that community organizations are facing as they help displaced Ukrainians find work and transition to life in our province.”

Displaced Ukrainians can apply for up to six months of hardship assistance after they have accessed the federal one-time temporary financial support.

According to provincial officials, they will also be providing resources for Ukrainians including resume preparation and job readiness workshops.