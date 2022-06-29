- Advertisement -

The United Steelworkers Local 480 and Teck’s Trail operation have reached a tentative agreement.

Although the union did not respond to a request for comment, the company confirms that workers will begin casting ballots in a ratification vote on Thursday.

Voting will continue all of next week before ballots are tallied and results announced. No details of the agreement have been released.

It follows two days of mediated talks. Representatives for the company and United Steelworkers Local 480 and Local 480 Office and Technical (formerly Local 9705) met in Vancouver on Sunday and Monday with veteran mediator Vince Ready.

This month, more than 1,000 employees voted over 99 per cent in favour of strike action. But neither side revealed what the sticking points were.

The last five-year contract expired at the end of May.