The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded the West Kootenay from a high streamflow advisory to a flood watch.

This means river and stream levels are rising and will approach or spill over their banks.

This advisory affects the entire Regional District of Central Kootenay, but especially the Kaslo River below Kemp Creek, the Slocan River near Crescent Valley and tributaries around Creston and Nelson.

Residents of Six Mile around the Duhamel Creek fan have been placed on evacuation alert.

In a news release, the RDCK said due to rising snowmelt rates and 30 to 50 millimeters of rain in the forecast, the potential for flooding continues to increase. They are advising you to steer clear of fast flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

They say that along with the risk of flooding, there is an increased risk of landslides, debris floods or flows, and rock fall during intense rainfall or rapid snowmelt.

Heavy rain is in the forecast for the next few days, with some respite on Wednesday. A snowfall warning has been issued for the Kootenay Pass.

The City of Trail says there has been localized flooding in the 300 block of Ritchie Avenue in Tadanac. City crews are onsite with members from Teck to come up an interim drainage solution and city engineering is working on a long-term solution.

The city also notes that Columbia River flows are controlled by dams, so there is little risk of the river flooding in the area, but other streams and creeks may be affected. As a precaution, they will have equipment ready at the Trail Creek and Palyga Drive intake sites.

“One of the risks from this latest incoming weather is from overland flooding caused by debris clogging of storm drains and the accumulation of water on roads if the rain flows faster than it can be absorbed,” says RDKB’s emergency manager and emergency director Mark Stephens.

“We ask the public to exercise extreme caution, monitor freshet conditions and connect with neighbours during this period of unsettled weather.”

You should report landslides and floods to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre by calling 1-800-663-3456.