Trail Smoke Eaters goaltender Evan Fradette has committed to playing college hockey next season at Red Deer Polytechnic in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

The St. Albert native played 37 games for the Smoke Eaters before his season was cut short due to injury in the final month of the season.

Fradette was a workhorse for the Smoke Eaters and at the time of his injury led the league in minutes played and in saves made.

In a news release, Fradette thanked “Coaches, trainers, fans, billets and especially my family for believing in me and helping me get to the next level. I can’t wait to take this next step with an unbelievable school and hockey program and continue to push myself to be the best player and student I can be.”