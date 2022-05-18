- Advertisement -

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is giving $30,000 from its COVID-19 safe restart grant money to two housing organizations and nine local food banks.

The Lower Columbia Housing Society and Boundary Family Services Society will receive $7,500 each, while $1,667 is earmarked for each of the Beaverdell Community Club Food Bank, Beaver Valley Food Bank, Blessings Boutique, Boundary Community Food Bank, Greenwood and Midway Foodbank, Kettle River Food Share Program, Rossland Food Bank, Trail Salvation Army Food Bank, and Trail United Church Food Bank.

The RDKB says the funding is intended to help vulnerable populations.

“It is so imperative that we all help in any way we can,” says chair Linda Worley.

- Advertisement -

“These people are going above and beyond to help folks get through the next day, the next week the best they can. These organizations, these volunteers, these societies are the backbone of our communities.”

The safe restart grants are specifically to help local governments and other organizations recover from the pandemic.