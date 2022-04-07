A developer is wasting no time getting started on a mixed-use development in Castlegar after city council cleared the way with rezoning approval this week.

The city says Nexus Development Group will fence the properties at 2405 Columbia Avenue and 2404 6th Avenue on Friday in preparation for the 54-unit housing and commercial building.

Brandson Park, at 2412 6th Avenue, will also be fenced and closed. The city says it’s to ensure public safety throughout the planning and construction phases.

However, they say that during the park closure they plan to “to engage with the community to reimagine the space and identify priorities for the green space and play area.”

Park improvements will be driven by community input and funded from the city’s park reserves, they added.

Although a park will be retained on the site, it will be smaller than the existing one. Many residents urged council not to approve the rezoning and preserve the existing green space.

Nexus expects construction to begin this summer.