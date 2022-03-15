More than 35 people spoke at a public meeting in Castlegar Monday on a proposed mixed-use development for Brandson Park. Only one was in favour of the rezoning. (City of Castlegar via Zoom)

More than 35 people either urged Castlegar city council not to rezone Brandson Park for a mixed-use development or asked questions about it during a public hearing Monday that lasted over four hours.

Only one person spoke in favour.

“Surely this development could be accommodated at a more appropriate site,” said Dr. Keith Merritt, who recently retired after practicing in the city for 45 years.

“Is this the legacy this council wants to leave for decades to come? It would appear there’s significant opposition to this proposal as presented. [Other] alternatives don’t rob us of our green space. I think we should consider them.”

“I really, really hope council does not support this development any further,” said business owner and Communities in Bloom chair Darlene Kalwasky.

“Please vote no to this,” said Lawrence Relkoff, who lives in the area. “Please put this to rest. We do not want our park taken away. I implore you … Even by suggesting that you destroy Bob Brandson Park, it’s dividing the community. That is not good for the community’s well-being.”

“You cannot put a price on green space,” said Glenn Peck. “This is a decision which could haunt us for the future.”

The city also received 30 written submissions prior to the meeting, six in support, and 24 either against or what the city described as “hesitant,” as they asked questions but did not specifically object. Another 16 submissions came in over the weekend, one in support and 15 either against or “hesitant.”

The four-storey building would include 54 units and up to eight commercial spaces on two city-owned properties at the south end of the city, one of which is now home to Brandson Park. Although a park would be maintained, it would be smaller than what currently exists. The plans call for the loss of 2,490 square meters of parkland with 1,670 square meters being retained.

The city’s advisory planning commission has recommended going ahead with the development with two stipulations: that the city consult with the community on the revamped park or on acquiring parkland elsewhere to make up for the area to be lost, and that it ensures the greenspace within the development remains accessible to park users and is not fenced off.

The development was proposed jointly by the Sutherland Group, owner of Sutco Transport, and Nexus Development, and was motivated by Sutco’s need to find housing for its employees. The meeting was told that the company would use up to 15 of the one-and-two bedroom units while the rest would be placed on the general market.

Council could decide whether to approve or reject the rezoning application on April 4.