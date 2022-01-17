Nexus Developments is proposing a mixed-use development on Columbia Avenue in Castlegar, on the site of the old Brandson pool. (Courtesy City of Castlegar)

The City of Castlegar has helped broker a proposed multi-use development in the 2400 block of Columbia Avenue.

The city announced Monday that the development is slated for two city-owned properties, including the site of the former Bob Brandson pool.

It would include multi-family units, live-work units, and some small commercial units. The exact number of units has not been determined, but it is expected to be around 50, including one bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments/condos and stand either four or five storeys tall.

“It all supports more housing in Castlegar, which is one of our needs,” city manager Chris Barlow says.

While the city already owned the former Brandson pool site at 2404 6th Ave., which is now a pocket park, last year it acquired the adjacent corner lot at 2405 Columbia Ave., identifying it as a potential housing site.

“It’s common for municipalities to sell property to support housing or other development needs,” Barlow says.

“But in this case, the city pre-purchased property we saw had high value to supporting our needs, and that its highest, best use would be multi-family housing. That was a very pro-active approach.”

At that time, the city did not have a specific developer in mind, but it has since accepted an offer from Nexus Development Group and Sutherland Group Enterprises of Vancouver.

Although the old change rooms from the Brandson pool will be demolished, Barlow stressed that a community park will be retained as part of the development.

“The community park is important to that area,” he says. “Park space will be retained, but the playground equipment will be moved to a new space.”

While the project is still in its early stages, the developer has put together some renderings, which can be viewed here. The city is seeking feedback on the project, before the sale is finalized and the development process begins. The project will require rezoning approval

“Castlegar has a housing shortage in all types of housing, and we need greater diversity and better coordination and leadership for developing housing,” Mayor Kirk Duff said in a news release.

“Council is committed to positioning our city for the growth and development that is needed, including making investments in strategic properties which can support our goals.”