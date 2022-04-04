A rendering of the proposed mixed-used development for the 2400 block of Columbia Avenue in Castlegar. (Nexus Development Group via City of Castlegar)

Castlegar city council has voted 6-1 in favour of rezoning Brandson Park for a mixed-use development.

The rezoning clears the way for the sale of city-owned land to a developer to build a three storey, 54-unit residential-commercial building. A park will be maintained on the site, about two-thirds of the size of the present one.

Several councillors called it one of the most difficult decisions they have ever made, but said they felt the need for housing was urgent, and that the new park, albeit smaller, could be better than the existing one.

“Is the loss of 33 per cent of the park a reasonable loss for a need that is housing?” councillor Maria McFaddin asked. “I will be voting in the affirmative but I want you to understand I did not come to this decision lightly. I came to it with a whole lot of loss of sleep and a lot of thought about what our community needs.”

At a public hearing last month that lasted more than four hours, over 35 people spoke, with most urging council to turn down the application and maintain the park at its current size.

Council also voted tonight to apply several conditions proposed by planning staff, including: