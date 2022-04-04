NewsRegional News BREAKING: Castlegar approves Brandson Park rezoning SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Monday, Apr. 4th, 2022 A rendering of the proposed mixed-used development for the 2400 block of Columbia Avenue in Castlegar. (Nexus Development Group via City of Castlegar) Castlegar city council has voted 6-1 in favour of rezoning Brandson Park for a mixed-use development. The rezoning clears the way for the sale of city-owned land to a developer to build a three storey, 54-unit residential-commercial building. A park will be maintained on the site, about two-thirds of the size of the present one. Several councillors called it one of the most difficult decisions they have ever made, but said they felt the need for housing was urgent, and that the new park, albeit smaller, could be better than the existing one. “Is the loss of 33 per cent of the park a reasonable loss for a need that is housing?” councillor Maria McFaddin asked. “I will be voting in the affirmative but I want you to understand I did not come to this decision lightly. I came to it with a whole lot of loss of sleep and a lot of thought about what our community needs.” At a public hearing last month that lasted more than four hours, over 35 people spoke, with most urging council to turn down the application and maintain the park at its current size. Council also voted tonight to apply several conditions proposed by planning staff, including: That the developer provide as many parking spaces as possible along 24th Street fronting the development and in front of Brandson Park on 6th Avenue. That the developer provide an easement to ensure public access to the green space within the proposed development. That the remaining portion of Brandson Park be dedicated as park land by bylaw. That council talk to the community about how it would like to replace or repurpose the playground equipment current at Brandson Park. That council talk to local historians and community members to capture the story of the Bob Brandson Memorial Pool that used to be on the site with historical signage similar to that at city hall and Millennium Park.