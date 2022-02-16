A COVID-19 outbreak that claimed two lives at Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail has been declared over.

Interior Health says since Jan. 26, there were 33 resident and six staff cases at the long-term care home, in addition to the two deaths.

An outbreak continues at Castle View Care Centre in Castlegar, where there have been 35 residents and five staff infected, along with one death. Those figures are unchanged since Friday.

That outbreak began Jan. 31.