The province is providing $4.9 million to 135 environmental-sector organizations and $5.5 million for emergency and safety services.

Examples of the environmental services include $45,000 to Wildsight in Kimberley, $14,000 to the Elk River Watershed Alliance in Fernie and $35,000 to the Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society in Nelson.

“This funding helps not-for-profit organizations continue to provide vital programming and supports to people so they can thrive and feel safer and healthier in their communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs in a press release.

“We are supporting local organizations that are committed to a wide range of activities that enhance the environment and improve public safety, including search and rescue, restorative justice, conservation and wildlife preservation, and more.”

Examples of emergency and safety services include $24,000 for the Community Restorative Justice program through the Cranbrook and District Restorative Justice Society, $100,000 for the Castlegar Society for Search & Rescue and $95,000 for the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association in Fernie.

“The Cranbrook and District Restorative Justice Society provides support for court diversion to nearby communities, as well as facilitator training and support for other similar programs,” said Doug McPhee, program coordinator in a press release.

“Funding from sources like Community Gaming Grants and the valued contributions of volunteers provide restorative justice groups in our area the opportunity to operate at a modest level and provide a valued service in our communities.”

