Interior Health is expanding its COVID-19 immunization clinic capacity throughout the region to make getting a booster dose easier.

Larger clinics in Williams Lake, Kelowna, Nelson, Castlegar, Trail and Cranbrook will be opening this month.

Other clinics will be extending hours and adding more appointments.

“Interior Health is grateful to our community partners who are once again stepping up to provide clinic space,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“With pharmacies also offering appointments, people across our region have more options to book their booster appointments as soon as they are able.”

Booster doses are by appointment only and can be booked after reiving an invite by email or text.

“Receiving a COVID-19 booster dose is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, interim chief medical health officer for Interior Health.

“With increased COVID-19 activity across the Interior, getting your booster dose is a critical step you can take to reduce your risk of hospitalization and to preserve capacity in the health care system.”

Everyone 18 and older will receive an invitation to book their appointment approximately six months after the date of their second dose.