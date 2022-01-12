Starting today, businesses that are temporarily shut down due to recent public-health measures can apply for provincial relief.

Businesses can receive between $1,000 and $10,000 depending on the number of employees they have.

This applies to businesses that were ordered to fully close on Dec. 22, including bars, nightclubs, gyms and fitness and adult dance centres.

“This is not the way any of us wanted to start the new year with more strain on our businesses, families and communities,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

“Our government will be there to help hard-hit businesses that have had to shut down and get them some necessary support to help pay their bills. We can get through this together as quickly as possible by going back to the basics — bringing back our COVID-19 safety plans for all businesses, recommitting to our daily health checks and continuing to follow all public-health measures.”

The funds can go towards expenses such as rent, employee wages, insurance, maintenance and utilities.

“B.C. businesses have remained resilient throughout the pandemic and have adapted in more ways than one to keep people safe and healthy,” Kahlon said.

“I continue to urge everyone to support local businesses where you can and know that our business community needs us, as we need it. Let’s work together, and we will get through this once again.”

MORE: Grant Application (BC Government)