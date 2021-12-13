With flood relief efforts still underway in highways and communities across the province, the B.C. government is extending the provincial state of emergency.

Provincial officials said the order is still necessary as public safety measures are needed.

“While we’re making significant progress in our recovery, there is still a lot of work to do to reopen our highways and get people back into their homes,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“My continued thanks go out to all British Columbians for their patience and compliance during these challenging times.”

Non-essential travel restrictions are still in place along sections of Highway 3 and Highway 99.

“Until we can get these highways open, this order will have to stay in place,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“I am grateful to the people putting in tireless, around-the-clock work to fix our roadways so that people can safely get the goods and services they need.”

The state of emergency is being extended to Dec. 28.