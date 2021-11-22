Indigenous communities, local governments and eligible organizations can apply for provincial funding under the 150 Time Immemorial program.

Through a partnership between the province, the First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation and Heritage BC, $30 million will be provided.

Government officials said the funds will go to projects that promote and educate British Columbians about inclusion, reconciliation, diversity and resiliency.

“It has been 150 years since B.C. joined Confederation, but the history of this place stretches back to time immemorial,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“With this program, we’re asking communities to reflect on our whole story and to learn how our rich, diverse culture and heritage can help make B.C. a better, more inclusive place for people to live for generations to come.”

$7.5 million is being distributed by The First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation and that money will go to First Nations councils and First Nations-led not-for-profit groups.

“The First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation and the First Peoples’ Cultural Council work in tandem on the revitalization of Indigenous languages,” said Lorna Wánostsa7 Williams, chair, First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation.

“We turn now to revitalizing our cultural heritage by focusing on documenting, archiving and sharing the precious stories, knowledge and wisdom of the Elders and Knowledge Keepers for future generations to come.”

Heritage BC is distributing $10 million to governments and organizations focusing on raising cultural awareness and honouring marginalized communities.

“We think that the values of reconciliation, diversity and resilience are foundational to successful heritage conservation and engagement,” said Kirstin Clausen, executive director, Heritage BC.

“The concept of Time Immemorial is as much about the future as it is the past. Heritage BC is immensely proud to be trusted with the disbursement of this important grant.”

