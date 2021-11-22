NewsRegional News Zinc fire extinguished at Trimac SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Sunday, Nov. 21st, 2021 Firefighters battle a blaze at the Trimac operation on Sunday. (Submitted by Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue) Firefighters spent several hours Sunday morning extinguishing a smouldering fire in two zinc storage bins at the Trimac operation on Highway 22A near Trail. Fourteen firefighters from Trail and Montrose responded along with fire crews from Teck. However, they are describing the fire as “minor.” Tags: Kootenay Boundary Fire RescueTrimac