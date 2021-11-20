If you hear gunfire overnight Saturday in the Trail area, don’t worry: it’s part of an annual training exercise by the 44 Field Engineers squadron, who have booked the Casino gun range.

Range director Bill Wenman says the squadron is required to learn to shoot at night, “which is normal for them, but if they start shooting between midnight and 2 a.m. it tends to wake up the neighbourhood and people are worried.

Wenman says the last time it happened, “people thought it was a major drug bust or zombies or aliens on social media. It was quite hilarious, but to some people it wasn’t. So we’re just letting everybody know it’s a normal thing and nothing to be alarmed about.”

Wenman says you might also see some flashes from flares being set off.