Guns and drugs were seized by Trail and Greater District RCMP during a traffic stop on the weekend.

On Sunday, August 1st, officers said a stop with a 2007 Dodge Calibre in the 700 block of Victoria Street with three occupants led to an arrest.

Police arrested a 32-year0old Trail man, who they said had an outstanding endorsed Warrant of Arrest.

“A search of the man and vehicle subsequent to his arrest allegedly located 55 grams of a substance believed to be Fentanyl, 38 grams of a substance believed to be Methamphetamine, a loaded shotgun, and an imitation handgun,” said Trail RCMP.

Officers are now recommending drug and weapon-related charges are laid against the man.