An initial attack crew with the BC Wildfire Service. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

With the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, both the Regional District of Central Kootenay and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary have rescinded some evacuation orders and alerts.

The RDCK has lifted the entire alert for 356 properties due to the Michaud Creek wildfire, which is burning at 8,847 hectares.

“On behalf of the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre, I’d like to thank everyone who has been living with this alert for their patience over the past few weeks,” says Chris Johnson, the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Director. “Thankfully, at this time, the threat to people and structures has diminished.”

Another 152 properties, due to the Octopus Creek wildfire, have been moved to an evacuation order, while 16 properties south on Applegrove Road will remain on Evacuation Order.

784 Applegrove Road

1210 Applegrove Road

802 Applegrove Road

780 Applegrove Road

685 Applegrove Road

620 Applegrove Road

1320 Applegrove Road

612 Applegrove Road

604 Applegrove Road

1500 Applegrove Road

504 Applegrove Road

1530 Applegrove Road

430 Applegrove Road

348 Applegrove Road

1710 Applegrove Road

920 Applegrove Road

Crews say the Octopus Creek wildfire is now burning at 18,337 hectares.

More properties are being taken off evacuation alert from Lockhart Beach Provincial Park south to include 11721 Hwy 3A, due to the Akokli Creek wildfire.

Firefighters said the flame is now 3,012 hectares in size so the RDCK has removed 160 homes from the alert.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the other wildfires in the area continue to grow as well.

The Trozzo Creek wildfire has grown to the size of 5,202 hectares and the Cultus Creek fire is burning at the size of 4,503 hectares.

In the RDKB, crews say the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire is now 16,005 hectares in size.