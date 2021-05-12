NewsCanadian Pacific train derails near Harrop SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Wednesday, May. 12th, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay)A freight train derailed last night near Harrop.Eight railcars and two locomotives left the track at approximately 7:45 p.m. about 19 kilometres east of Nelson, according to Canadian Pacific Railway.CP says no injuries occurred during the incident and the equipment stayed in an upright position showing no signs of leaks or spills.The track has been repaired and reopened and the cause of the incident is under investigation.