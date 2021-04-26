2,491 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in B.C. between Friday and Monday, while 206 have been confirmed in Interior Health.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases:

Friday to Saturday: 881

Saturday to Sunday: 847

Sunday to Monday: 763

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the Kootenay Boundary region has confirmed 57 COVID-19 cases between April 16th and 22nd. Since the start of the pandemic, the region has seen 373 infections.

As for the Interior Health region, 614 cases remain active, with 38 people being treated in hospital, 17 of whom are in intensive care.

The BCCDC said 9,919 people have recovered out of the 10,664 total cases recorded in the Interior Health region.

As of Monday, April 26th, 129 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 across the IH region.

Province-wide, 8,199 cases are currently active, with 148 patients in ICU out of the 494 people who have been hospitalized from the illness.

B.C. has seen a total of 126,249 infections from the virus, with 116,241 recoveries as of Monday.

The BCCDC said 17 more people have died from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the Province’s total up to 1,571.

So far, 1,635,372 vaccine doses have been administered around B.C.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.35%. Interior Health: 1.3%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 92.07%. Interior Health: 93.01%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 2,475,309 total, 8,236 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 245,560 total, 889 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 5.1% total, 9.26% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 4.34% total, 10.8% new (Sunday to Monday).



