Coming off of a big win against the Penticton Vees on Wednesday, the Trail Smoke Eaters will look to carry the momentum into the weekend where they face the Cranbrook Bucks tonight and the Penticton Vees on Saturday.

Tonight’s game will be the fourth of ten times the two Kootenay rivals will face each other this season. The Smoke Eaters have won the past two games between the teams, outscoring the Bucks 12-5 in the process.

Saturday’s game with the Vees will mark the halfway point in the series between the two, with the Smoke Eaters winning one of the previous four.

As of right now the Smoke Eaters are second in the Penticton Pod and can push back to an even 4-4 with a win tonight against the Bucks.