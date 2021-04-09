A mural painted in Nelson during the 2018 International Mural Festival (Supplied by Nelson and District Arts Council)

More than 70 community art festivals will be receiving funds from the BC Arts Council, four of which are in the West Kootenays.

“We know how much people look forward to the amazing cultural celebrations and music festivals that normally take place during the upcoming peak season,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport. “While festivals and cultural celebrations will be shared through different platforms this summer, we’re committed to investing in these events because they’re important for our mental health and sense of community pride.”

The four in the West Kootenays, who will be receiving $5,000 each are:

Starbelly Jam Society Outdoor dinner Online concert series

Massif Music Festival Society Artist compensation

Renascence Arts and Sustainability Society Tiny Lights Mixed Tape Escape

Nelson and District Arts Council Nelson International Mural Festival



The grants will help provide community art festivals with compensation to performing and visual artists for their performances and work.

“Artists of all kinds here in the Kootenays make our lives and communities richer,” said Brittny Anderson, Nelson-Creston MLA. “After a difficult year for most of them, I’m glad to see that many festivals will be returning to our area over the next few months, some with a different format, where we will all be able to enjoy them safely.”

In total, the BC Arts Council is giving $1.19 million spread throughout the province.