The City of Castlegar is inviting the community to help clean up the City from April 18th to the 26th as part of 2021 PITCH-IN week.

This is the 54th annual PITCH-IN community clean-up across Canada.

Last year over 1 million Canadians participated in the largest environmental improvement campaign, cleaning up over 5 million pounds of litter.

“This is such an important event to help make Castlegar look its best,” says Michael Gagnier, Operations Manager. “We always have a great turnout of volunteers and community groups and we are thankful for everyone who takes such pride in our City.”

City staff and Councillors will also be getting involved.

Castlegar has participated in this annual event for 4 years, but the City said things will look different during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City is asking everyone to wear masks and practice physical distancing while participating.

PITCH-IN bags are available at both City Hall and Civic Works offices, free of charge. All waste collected can be disposed of in a bin at Pioneer Arena (925 Columbia Avenue) thanks to Waste Management which is donating a 40-yard bin for this event. More information is available at castlegar.ca/pitch-in.

The City is also offering prizes.

For your chance to win, take a before and after photo to share on social media using #PitchInCastlegar and tag @CityofCastlegar and @PitchInCanada.