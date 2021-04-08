Restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness centres will be eligible to receive between $1,000 and $10,000 in support from the Provincial Government.

The Province said its new Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant will provide over $50-million to 14,000 businesses across B.C.

“We understand how greatly this group of businesses have been, and continue to be, impacted by the pandemic,” said Premier John Horgan. “This grant will provide the funds these businesses need to help them through this extraordinary time. As a community, we have come so far together in this fight against COVID-19. Let’s stay the course and we will get through this together.”

The one-time funding can be used to pay for expenses such as rent, insurance, employee wages, maintenance and utilities. It may also be used for unexpected costs that arose from the latest restriction imposed on March 30th.

“Our commitment to support businesses is unwavering and our work to ensure that they have every opportunity to get past this pandemic will continue,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “We have reason to be hopeful and things will soon get better for all of us in British Columbia. In the meantime, our local businesses need us, and we need them. I encourage communities to BuyBC and shop local wherever you can.”

Funding will go out to businesses based on how many employees it has:

None – $1,000

One to four – $2,000

Five to 99 – $5,000

100 and up – $10,000

Additionally, businesses do not have to pay back the money received through the grant.

This new grant is eligible for businesses of any size that have been in operation since February 1, 2021.

The application process for the Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant has been streamlined to help businesses access the funds quickly.

“COVID-19 has presented significant challenges for everyone in the restaurant industry,” said Mark von Schellwitz, Restaurants Canada vice-president, Western Canada. “We appreciate that the B.C. government continues to find ways to help the hospitality sector. This new grant will be of great benefit to many restaurants as they continue to adapt and change in response to the pandemic.”

B.C. expects the application process to be open by the week of April 12th.

More: Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant (B.C. Government)