The criminal charges in relation to the double stabbing back in February have been upgraded following a review of investigative findings carried out by the BC Prosecution Service.

“29-year-old Sasha Margaret Prokaski is presently facing the following five criminal charges which include two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter,” said Sgt. Monty Taylor in Tuesday’s media release.

Prokaski is scheduled to appear in Castlegar Provincial Court on Wednesday, April 7th.

On February 21st at approximately 1:30 am Castlegar RCMP and Emergency Services were called for a report of a distraught woman but were quickly re-directed to a different residence where paramedics tended to two stabbing victims, under the age of 16.

Thankfully, the teens survived the harrowing experience.

