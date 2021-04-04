Interior Health has issued a Drug Alert for the Trail and Fruitvale area as cocaine being sold on the street, was found to also contain fentanyl.

The Drug Alert was issued on Saturday and will remain in place until Tuesday, April 6th.

Interior Health put out the Drug Alert, noting the increased risk of an overdose to the powerful opioid.

“If you use drugs, take steps to stay safer – don’t use alone, get your drugs checked, and carry Naloxone,” said Interior Health.

The health authority is encouraging that if people have to use, that they download the LifeGuard App in case of an overdose.

Naloxone kits are available at various locations across the region, including local sites in Trail and Fruitvale. Training is also offered at the location in case you don’t know how to use the potentially life-saving kit in the event of an overdose.

Drug checking services are available at ANKORS in Nelson. The next nearest locations are in Creston, Cranbrook, and Penticton.