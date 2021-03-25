Now that it’s spring The City of Castlegar is trying to get some spring cleaning done on their streets.

Street sweeping is now underway throughout the city to remove the winter sand and clean up the city’s roadways.

“Our sweepers cannot efficiently sweep the bulk sand accumulations so other equipment is deployed first to scrape, pile and dispose of the winter sand,” said Michael Gagnier, Operations Manager for the City of Castlegar. “Once bulk sand is removed, we sweep and wash the streets to rinse away the fine particles and get the City looking great for spring and summer.”

According to the city, sweeping will begin with the areas that see the most traffic which includes: Columbia avenue, main artery roads, and the downtown core. Following that, crews will move towards residential streets.

Signs will be placed in neighbourhoods beforehand notifying them about the cleaning. The City also asks residents to not park on the street to help speed up the process.