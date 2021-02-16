Another Castlegar Rebel is headed to play college hockey as defenceman Andrew Rennie has committed to play for the University of Toledo Rockets.

After being acquired halfway through last season, the Melanchthon, Ontario native put up five points in 15 total games with the Rebels. He spent the first half of last season with the Thunder Bay North Stars of the SIJHL where he also scored five points in 12 games.

Rennie now becomes the fourth Rebel this year to commit to playing college hockey next season.

MORE: Two Castlegar Rebels commit to college hockey

MORE: Another Castlegar Rebel commits to college hockey