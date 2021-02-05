The Castlegar Rebels now have their third player heading off to play college hockey after this season.

Second-year Rebel, Jaedon Little will play for the Briercrest College Clippers of the ACAC. Throughout his two years with the Rebels, the forward was able to score 10 goals and 28 assists for a total of 38 points in 40 games played.

The Wymark, Saskatchewan native is joining current teammate, Josh Wiens, in committing to play for the Clippers next season.

