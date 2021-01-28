The Castlegar Rebels now have two players that are headed to higher levels of their hockey career as both Colby Winia and Josh Wiens have committed to play College hockey after this season.

Winia has been a part of the Rebels organization for three years, in that span the forward scored 34 goals and added in another 14 assists for a total of 48 points. The Grand Prairie, Alberta native will be heading farther west to attend Vancouver Island University and play for the VIU Mariners hockey team.

“College hockey means that I get to go to university and learn to get a degree to further my education in life to hopefully get a better job while playing a sport I still like to do, which is hockey,” Said Colby Winia.

The 20-year-old has his sights on math as he will be going for his bachelor’s degree in administration, majoring in accounting.

From Oak Lake, Manitoba, Wiens has also spent the past three years suiting up for the Rebels where the playmaker has scored 13 goals and 46 assists for 59 points. The forward has been the team captain for the past year and a half and will be taking his talents closer to home and play for the Briercrest College Clippers.

“I was pretty excited, especially in a year like this because I know a lot of colleges are giving their last year players eligibility to come back again so I felt pretty fortunate to land a spot playing and definitely excited to go to the team I’m going to and the league I’m going to,” Said Josh Wiens.

The 20-year-old will be taking health and science classes in hopes to fulfill his prerequisites to further his education into becoming a physical therapist.