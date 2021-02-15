A kitchen fire on Valentine’s day sent one person to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital over the weekend.

While one was transported by BC Ambulance Services to receive enhanced care, the other patient was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation at the residence.

The incident brought six Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire & Rescue firefighters from two stations to the 10,000 block of Waneta Nelway Road.

According to KBRFR Captain Grant Tyson, the fire was already extinguished by the time crews arrived.

Be sure to keep a working fire extinguisher in your kitchen space to quickly put out a blaze, but also remember to exit a smoked filled room as it can lead to unconsciousness and serious injury.