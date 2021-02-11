The Victoria Street Bridge in Trail will be changing its light colours throughout the month of February to show support for recognized awareness events.

  • Red lights for Wear Red Canada Day: February 13th, 2021
    • Wear Red Canada Day is celebrated annually across Canada to raise awareness about women’s heart health
  • Red and pink lights for Valentine’s Day: February 14th, 2021
  • Blue and yellow lights for Coldest Night of the Year: February 20th, 2021
    • The Coldest Night of the Year is a walk to raise money for charities helping those who are homeless, hurt, and hungry
  • Blue lights for Girl Guides World Thinking Day: February 22nd, 2021
    • Girl Guides World Thinking Day is an opportunity to speak out on issues that affect girls and young women and to celebrate the founding of Girl Guides
  • Pink lights for Pink Shirt Day: February 24th, 2021
    • Pink Shirt Day aims to raise awareness for anti-bullying
  • Orange and yellow lights for Black History Month: February 25th-28th, 2021