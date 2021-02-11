NewsVictoria Street Bridge to change light colour’s to support awareness events SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Thursday, Feb. 11th, 2021 The bridge will undergo inspection of the installed lights. (Photo supplied by Lower Columbia Tourism/Dave Heath)The Victoria Street Bridge in Trail will be changing its light colours throughout the month of February to show support for recognized awareness events.Red lights for Wear Red Canada Day: February 13th, 2021Wear Red Canada Day is celebrated annually across Canada to raise awareness about women’s heart healthRed and pink lights for Valentine’s Day: February 14th, 2021Blue and yellow lights for Coldest Night of the Year: February 20th, 2021The Coldest Night of the Year is a walk to raise money for charities helping those who are homeless, hurt, and hungryBlue lights for Girl Guides World Thinking Day: February 22nd, 2021Girl Guides World Thinking Day is an opportunity to speak out on issues that affect girls and young women and to celebrate the founding of Girl GuidesPink lights for Pink Shirt Day: February 24th, 2021Pink Shirt Day aims to raise awareness for anti-bullyingOrange and yellow lights for Black History Month: February 25th-28th, 2021