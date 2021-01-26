NewsCastlegar re-opening outdoor rinks for final stretch of the winter season SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Tuesday, Jan. 26th, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay)The City of Castlegar is re-opening the outdoor rinks for the final stretch of the winter season.The city has credited the colder temperatures to the decision to re-open the two rinks. Both of the rinks are normally opened until late January or early February, weather depending.The ice is free to use and is located at the backside of Kinnaird Park, 2501 14th Avenue, and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day with lighting at night.In order to get the rinks back open, all skaters must comply with the following provincial health orders:Hockey is not permittedRinks cannot be used for eventsNo more than ten people on the ice at a timeMaintain two metres of physical distanceLimit your skate time to 30 minutesIf others are waiting to skateStay home if you’re feeling unwell