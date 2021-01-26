The City of Castlegar is re-opening the outdoor rinks for the final stretch of the winter season.

The city has credited the colder temperatures to the decision to re-open the two rinks. Both of the rinks are normally opened until late January or early February, weather depending.

The ice is free to use and is located at the backside of Kinnaird Park, 2501 14th Avenue, and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day with lighting at night.

In order to get the rinks back open, all skaters must comply with the following provincial health orders: