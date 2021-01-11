Environment Canada is forecasting 40 to 50 centimetres of snow on Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass by Tuesday evening.

“A series of vigorous Pacific frontal systems will begin to affect southeastern British Columbia Monday evening bringing significant amounts of snow,” said the weather forecaster. “The snow is forecast to continue Tuesday night into late Wednesday afternoon with additional snowfall accumulation expected.”

Environment Canada says warm air moving into the West Kootenay region may lead to a mix of rain and snow by Tuesday night as well, while the East Kootenay is forecasting snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres in Cranbrook over the next 48 hours.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” added Environment Canada.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Motorists are advised to check DriveBC for road conditions and make sure they adjust their driving behaviour to the current conditions.

