The B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) said it has pushed the start date for the season back once again until at least the week of February 8th after the Provincial Health Office extended its enhanced restrictions.

The league said it originally planned to start in mid-January if the restrictions were eased.

“Although it is frustrating to have to delay our season start once again, we are in no way, shape or form throwing in the towel on the 2020-21 season,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “We understand why the order was extended and we will continue to work with the PHO on scenarios to start a season in a safe manner.”

The BCHL said its teams will remain under Phase 2 protocols which allow for individual on-ice skills and drills for the time being.

