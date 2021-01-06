*Submitted by the City of Castlegar*

The City of Castlegar is seeking community input on its Draft 2021 Budget which reflects a property tax increase of 3.88 per cent for businesses and residential properties.

The Draft 2021 Budget was developed as the City continues responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on finances. When drafting the 2021 Budget, staff and Council made efforts to minimize the tax increase for 2021 for residents and businesses, reduce City expenses where necessary, and mitigate negative impacts to critical City infrastructure and services.

The proposed tax increase is a reduction from the originally planned increase for 2021 of 7.6 per cent. 3.88 per cent works out to an average of $3.56 per month for residential properties and $10.93 per month for businesses. The increase only relates to the City portion of property taxes in Castlegar, which also includes amounts the City collects on behalf of the Province of B.C., and the Regional District. The actual amount will depend on the assessed value of the property and the assessed value of that property relative to others in the same class.

The Draft 2021 Budget includes investments in key infrastructure and services including the Columbia Avenue Phase 2 Redevelopment Project, upgrading the washroom/shower facility at the popular Millennium Park & Ponds, developing a City-wide Housing Strategy, website updates to add online services and improve information sharing in response to a recent community-wide survey, and increasing bylaw enforcement to full time.

“This budget continues building the foundation for a prosperous and growing city by putting short and long-term strategies into action to ensure the community is financially poised to take advantage of future opportunities,” says Director of Finance, Ola Oladele. “We hope the community reviews this draft budget and shares thoughts with us.”

The Draft 2021 Budget is available at castlegar.ca/Budget2021. We want to hear from you and we’re providing a few ways to share your thoughts and ask questions.

Join one of our online open houses on January 18 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Visit castlegar.ca/BudgetOpenHouse to join the Zoom session OR Call 1-647-558-0588. Webinar ID: 818 9049 6715 and passcode: 306802

Online atcastlegar.ca/Budget2021by January 15.

Via email to budget@castlegar.caby January 15.

