Roughly 60 to 80 people attended a rally at Millenium Park in Castlegar on Monday, December 21st.

Folks gathered to listen to speakers denounce COVID-19 related guidelines, measures and enacted laws. Castlegar RCMP said some people later relocated to Columbia Avenue where they carried signs displayed for passing vehicles and pedestrians.

“For the most part, people who participated were calm, but they were in contravention of COVID-19 Related Measures Act.,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a media release. “As a result of the current Provincial Health Order, individuals who choose to organize or attend this type gathering are in contravention of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and can face fines between $230.00 and $2,300.00.”

Though no $230 fines for attending were reported, on Wednesday a 58-year-old Winlaw woman was issued a $2,300.00 violation ticket for organizing the event.