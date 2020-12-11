NewsStuff the Bus fundraiser adds COVID-19 measures to stay safe SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Thursday, Dec. 10th, 2020 (Supplied by BC Transit)The annual Stuff the Bus event is just around the corner, but it will be looking a little different this year.Locals can still help out those in need in the Trail region by packing a bus full of goodies. However, there will be added COVID-19 safety protocols and additional safety measures for the Stuff the Bus event. BC Transit advises everyone who is making a donation to wear a mask and practice physical distancing, in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.Safety measures for the event include:Donors and visitors not boarding the busDonations being dropped off with on-site volunteersVolunteers will be equipped with PPE and sanitizersSurfaces being cleaned regularlyPractising physical distancing by remaining six-feet apartJoin Trail Transit Services Inc., with support from BC Transit, Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and Ferraro Foods in making the holiday season a little bit brighter for othersCome by and drop off your food and cash donations at these Stuff the Bus events:Friday, December 11Ferraro Foods (850 Farwell St.)10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.Saturday, December 12Ferraro Foods (850 Farwell St.)10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.