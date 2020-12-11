The annual Stuff the Bus event is just around the corner, but it will be looking a little different this year.

Locals can still help out those in need in the Trail region by packing a bus full of goodies. However, there will be added COVID-19 safety protocols and additional safety measures for the Stuff the Bus event.

BC Transit advises everyone who is making a donation to wear a mask and practice physical distancing, in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Safety measures for the event include:

Donors and visitors not boarding the bus

Donations being dropped off with on-site volunteers

Volunteers will be equipped with PPE and sanitizers

Surfaces being cleaned regularly

Practising physical distancing by remaining six-feet apart

Join Trail Transit Services Inc., with support from BC Transit, Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and Ferraro Foods in making the holiday season a little bit brighter for others

Come by and drop off your food and cash donations at these Stuff the Bus events:

Friday, December 11

Ferraro Foods (850 Farwell St.)

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 12

Ferraro Foods (850 Farwell St.)

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.