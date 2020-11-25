Tessa Anderson of Fruitvale faces additional charges relating to a fatal crash near Waneta Dam last year.

Anderson was previously charged with several provincial driving-related offences.

“On November 19, 2020, Crown Counsel has approved two counts of Impaired Driving Causing Death and one count of Impaired Driving Causing Bodily Harm under the Criminal Code,” said Sgt. Chad Badry. “The matter is now before the courts.”

On March 17, 2019, A Volkswagon Beetle driven by a woman from Salmo drove off the road at a curve, went down a steep embankment, and into the Pend Oreille River.

“The driver and front passenger, a 15-year-old female from Warfield, managed to get out of the submerged vehicle and to the surface, but two other occupants did not surface,” said Sgt. Badry.

He said both Trail and Greater District RCMP and West Kootenay Traffic Services attended to the scene.

According to Sgt. Badry, two days later the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team successfully located the vehicle.

“Tragically, both missing teens were located deceased,” said Sgt. Badry. “The conditions were difficult and the recovery operation took a significant amount of time to complete.”

BC Hydro aided in the operation by lowering the water level. The BC Coroners Service was also notified and is assisting in the investigation.