The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that their star goaltender, Logan Terness, has committed to the University of Connecticut Huskies for the 2021/2022 season.

Terness won the BCHL’s Rookie of the Year award at 17-years-old last season.

Playing the most games in the league, he went 27-10 with 1 shutout, a 0.932 SV% and a 2.36 GAA which was fourth-best in the league.

His regular-season save percentage placed him eighth in all-time BCHL for a single-season.

He followed that up with a 4-0 postseason record, a 0.970 SV% and a 0.73 GAA.

Now the Burnaby B.C. native’s path leads to the NCAA

Terness will join current Smoke Eaters Drew Elser and former Smokie Kale Howarth next season with the Huskies.

“The organization is excited for Logan and his family on his NCAA commitment to UCONN,” said Head Coach and General Manager Tim Fragle. “He is very deserving of the opportunity and we look forward to helping him as he continues to develop his game here with the Smoke Eaters organization.”